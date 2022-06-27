Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell says brother killed in Morgan Park shooting

Chicago police said the shooting occurred at 2:06 a.m. in the 11400-block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
25 shot, 5 killed, including 5-month-old girl, in weekend violence, police say
Police said three men were with a group of people when someone fired shots and fled the scene in a black sedan.
Two men, ages 18 and 25, were killed an another critically wounded.
Over the weekend. Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell said his brother, Christian, was killed in the shooting.
Caldwell posted on Instagram, "Devastating news: Yesterday was legitimately the worst day of my existence. I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother Christian was murdered on the south side of Chicago yesterday morning. After all the things my family has been through never could I have imagined my baby brother's life would be stolen from him.Please keep my family in your prayers."