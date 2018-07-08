Girl, 13, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on North Side

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old girl has died hours after she was pulled from Lake Michigan. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 13-year-old girl has died hours after she was pulled from Lake Michigan on the North Side.

The girl was one of five people pulled from Lake Michigan Friday night. Rescuers pulled most of them out quickly, but police said two girls, both 13 years old, fell into the water at Loyola Beach at about 7:30 p.m.

Police saved one girl. Officers took off running after another girl was spotted about three blocks from where she went under. She had been underwater for at least 45 minutes.

Both girls were transported to St. Francis Hospital, one in stable condition and the other in critical condition. The girl taken in critical condition later died.

Her family identified her as Darihanne Torres, 13, of Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department said three boys had also been pulled from the water but did not require treatment.

Marisol Perez's brother had been with the girls when they entered the water.

"He just said that they were in the water playing and he didn't know what happened to the girls," she said.

A beach hazard warning indicating potentially life-threatening waves and rip currents had been issued for Cook County and Northwest Indiana, lasting through Friday evening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child rescuedwater rescuesearch and rescuesearchlake michigandrowningRogers ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
5 people rescued from Lake Michigan
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News