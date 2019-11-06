Girl, 13, seriously injured in Robbins hit-and-run

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Robbins police said a 13-year-old girl was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night.Police said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near 135th and Springfield. Police said the girl was crossing the street with her mother when a late model Jeep Grand Cherokee hit her.The driver initially stopped and got out of the car, but then fled westbound on 135th Street, police said.The girl was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition with a possible broken leg and head injuries.An investigation into the crash is ongoing. If you have any information about the crash or the late model Jeep Grand Cherokee contact Robbins police at 708-385-4122.