A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday night while walking with her sister on Chicago's South Side.Jazmyne Jeter was a freshman at Ace Charter Tech. She was shot in the chest after someone fired shots from a gangway along the 6900-block of South Carpenter Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood, police said.She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.The teen's mother, Desiree Jeter, said the bullet was meant for someone else."They were on the way to the bus stop, just walking through a normal residential block, trying to get to the bus stop, when somebody came out of a gangway and started shooting at another group of people. She just got caught," Desiree Jeter said.Police said a group of teens were gathered on a nearby porch as the girls walked by. Investigators have not yet determined whether Jazmyne Jeter was the intended target.She was one of 16 people shot in Chicago on Tuesday."It's four homicides yesterday. You have four killers out on the street that should be in custody, that shouldn't have slept last night. Someone should give up the information," said Andrew Holmes, a crisis responder in Chicago.No one is in custody. A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.Area Central detectives are handling the investigation.