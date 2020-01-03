Girl, 17, struck by gunfire in East Chicago while driving

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- East Chicago police said a 17-year-old girl was struck and seriously injured by gunfire Thursday evening.

Police said officers in the area of the 4800-block of Walsh heard gunfire around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they found the 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the side of her face.

Police said they were able to establish that the girl was driving when she was struck by gunfire, which caused her to crash into a parked car. Police do not believe she was the intended target.

The girl was able to make it out of the car and tried to get to a nearby family member's home, but collapsed on the sidewalk, police said. She was taken to Northlake Hospital in Gary in serious condition. Police said she is expected to be airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

Police said only one person was injured but another car parked across the street from the crash was also damaged by gunfire.

An investigation is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east chicagowoman shotshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom kills toddlers, stabs man before jumping off South Shore high-rise: police
Man dies after confrontation with police after traffic stop in Belmont Central
Iran's Gen. Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airport, Pentagon confirms
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day; dispensary applications due
3 women from same family killed in Morgan Park crash
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman found in cage in his van
Drug overdoses lead causes of death in Cook County in 2019
Show More
Bouncer sentenced for stabbing co-worker to death outside Chesterton bar
Police ID 2 persons of interest in Will Co. murder of SW Side business owner
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, mild Thursday night
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
Woman, 24, found strangled near dumpster in Des Plaines
More TOP STORIES News