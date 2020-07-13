drowning

Girl who drowned at Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage identified

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- A young girl who drowned while swimming at Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage over the weekend has been identified.

The child was reported missing in the water at the private lake at 5 p.m., according to a release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Witnesses said the girl was swimming from a platform near the shore when she began struggling in the water.

Lifeguards were on-duty and immediately started a search, officials said.

Emergency personnel from the Portage Fire Department, Porter Fire Department, Chesterton Fire Department, Portage Police Department and Indiana Conservation Officers joined the search.

The girl's body was recovered from a section of the lake that was about 15-feet-deep by a member of the Chesterton Fire Department at around 5:30 p.m., officials said.

Kelly Solomon, 10, was pronounced dead at Porter Regional Hospital at 6:09 p.m. Sunday. The Porter County Coroner said she was from St. Paul, Minnesota.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the drowning.

The video in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portageindianadrowningchild death
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
Girl, 9, drowns at Indiana resort
Search of California lake resumes for missing "Glee" star
Search continues for 'Glee' star believed to have drowned
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
64 shot, 11 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
1 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan, SB lanes reopen
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
Video released of people who pointed guns out of moving car, police say
Chance the Rapper appears to defend Kanye West on Twitter
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
NYC reports no COVID deaths, but new concerns about infection rates
Show More
Look out, Mars: Here we come with a fleet of spacecraft
'Movies in the Parks' kicks off in Chicago Monday night
Judge orders delay hours before 1st execution in 17 years; administration appeals
COVID-19 spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, beautiful Monday
More TOP STORIES News