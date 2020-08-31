chicago proud

Girl Scout with autism honored for helping save neighbor's life

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old girl was honored by the Girl Scouts Sunday after she helped save her neighbor's life.

Kasey Brislane has hypersensitive hearing as a result of autism, which can sometimes make the world's noises unbearable.

However, her powerful sense caught the screams of her 69-year-old neighbor on a cold January night. She had slipped on black ice and got trapped underneath a parked car. She broke her arm and her legs became twisted.

Brislane heard the screams and came running out into the night. She called 911 and stayed with her neighbor until the paramedics came.

Brislane, who is a Girl Scout Cadette, received the organization's medal of honor.
