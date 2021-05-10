CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young Girl Scouts from Chicago and Matteson got the once in a lifetime chance to Zoom with Michelle Obama.
Mali Barclay, a second grader from Hyde Park, and Zoe Hampton, a sixth grader from Matteson, got to interact with the former first lady on Thursday as part of the "Becoming Me" program.
The program helps inspire young ladies to be mentors to others.
For more information about the Girl Scouts and the Becoming Me program, visit the official Girl Scouts website.
Girl Scouts from Chicago, Matteson Zoom with Michelle Obama
GIRL SCOUTS
TOP STORIES
Show More