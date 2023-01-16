As Girl Scout cookie season begins, 'Gift of Caring' program brings comfort to armed forces

2023 Girl Scout cookies are on sale now

The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago are not only selling cookies, but also supporting the armed forces through the "Gift of Caring" program.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Girl Scout cookie season is here and the troops of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana are spreading the "Gift of Caring" with their community support program.

April Hope, a troop leader from the Hype Park neighborhood joined ABC7 Chicago to discuss the initiative.

The "Gift of Caring" program helps brings comfort to women and men serving in the armed forces.

According to Girl Scout officials, this program is a great way to support military personnel and Girl Scouts at the same time.

For more information on how you can support or get involved, click here.