Girl Scouts boost confidence through summer camps

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana are working to help girls grow.
Right now, they're hosting a series of summer camps.
The American Camp Association says camps can help kids feel good about themselves.
Sophia Magenta is a Counselor in Training at Camp Greene Wood in Naperville.
"I started going to camp in second grade, so that's Brownies, and I've always had a really fun time," said Sophia. "It's really fun, we get to teach a lot of girls skills."
Magenta's mother, Laura, is a troop leader.
"It's really a safe place for them to just be who they are," said Laura.
