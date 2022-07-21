girl scouts

Girl Scouts boost confidence through summer camps

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana are working to help girls grow.

Right now, they're hosting a series of summer camps.

The American Camp Association says camps can help kids feel good about themselves.

Sophia Magenta is a Counselor in Training at Camp Greene Wood in Naperville.

"I started going to camp in second grade, so that's Brownies, and I've always had a really fun time," said Sophia. "It's really fun, we get to teach a lot of girls skills."

Magenta's mother, Laura, is a troop leader.

"It's really a safe place for them to just be who they are," said Laura.

You can learn more about the Girl Scouts here.
