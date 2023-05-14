'Girls Who Lead' conference empowers young girls to dream big for the future

A Chicago teen created the 'Girls Who Lead' conference for middle school girls in the state of Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local non-profit, created by a Chicago teen, is getting ready to host another free conference for middle school girls in the state of Illinois.

"Girls Who Lead" returns May 20, from 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Jourdain Community Center in Evanston, Illinois. Rising 6th and 9th grade girls are invited to attend this fun day of community and workshops in medicine, cosmetology, theatre, business, and even more fields. A team of CEOS, doctors, and educators will provide hands-on learning to inspire a new generation of female leaders.

Mix your own skincare products, create your own business plan, take on the stage, and make long-lasting friendships. There will even be a halftime show curated by high school performers.

"Girls Who Lead" is hosted by Her Rising Initiative. The international non-profit organization was started by Princeton Prize winning activist and author Cherie Animashaun when she was just 16 years old. You can register for this year's conference here.