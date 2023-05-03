Glenbard West High School evacuated after bomb threat, Glen Ellyn police say

Glenbard West students and staff were evacuated Thursday morning as Glen Ellyn police investigated a bomb threat.

There was another school bomb threat last week

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Glenbard West High School evacuated Wednesday after a new bomb threat, Glen Ellyn police said in a tweet just before 12:15 p.m.

Police said they received the threat at about 11:30 a.m.

They asked the public to stay out of the area.

Students at Glenbard West High School were evacuated last Thursday morning as Glen Ellyn police investigated a bomb threat.

Police said the students and staff at the school were evacuated as a precaution at about 8:30 a.m.

Police advised residents to stay away from the area as they investigated. They searched the school and did not find any threats.

Shortly after noon, police said the building was all clear. Police said they have not made any arrests, and their investigation is ongoing.

"We take these threats seriously. We'll use all our available resources to find the individual responsible for the threat. We are grateful for our community partners who assisted throughout the event," said Glen Ellyn Police Chief Philip Norton.