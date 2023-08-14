Man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl inside Glendale Heights home denied bond

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A man charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl inside a west suburban home has been denied bond, officials said.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Carlos Espinales-Guevara, charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and home invasion, was denied bond on Monday.

Espinales-Guevara allegedly entered a Glendale Heights family's home at about 3 a.m. on Sunday. He got into bed with the victim, who was sleeping, and assaulted her.

Family members found out about the alleged intrusion, removed Espinales-Guevara from the house and called 911. Espinales-Guevara allegedly attempted to re-enter the house, but failed to do so.

Glendale Heights police officers responded and found Espinales-Guevara near the home. He was taken into custody.

Espinales-Guevara is due back in court on Aug. 31 for arraignment.