Glenview electronics store doubles size to meet demand as home improvement business booms amid COVID

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The home improvement business is booming during the pandemic.

One local retailer is doubling its size to meet the demand.

Jon Abt, co-president of Abt Electronics in Glenview, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about business at his store.

"This time of year, it can get a little nutty, but we're having a good time and taking care of customers one by one," Abt said.

Appliances are popular, but even more electronics are being purchased during the holidays, he said.

Inflation is affecting prices, though, Abt said, since it's costing manufacturers more to produce products.

Supply chain issues aren't affecting the company's stock, though. ABT is planning an expansion to store its goods.
