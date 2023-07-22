Found a great deal for a refurbished, electronic product online? Consumer experts warn some sites might not deliver on their promises.

Refurbished electronics consumer scams on the rise: Better Business Bureau

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick online shopping tip. Buying refurbished products on the web is a great way to save money, but stay alert for scams before you click "add to cart."

Refurbished product scams are on the rise, according to a Better Business Bureau report.

Con-artists are selling "like-new," typically high-priced items online for a low cost, only to never actually deliver the products, or deliver poor quality ones.

How can you tell if the deal you're getting is too good to be true?

Review website

Look for high quality photos, customer reviews and typos

Ask about return policies and warranties

Use a site or brand you know and trust