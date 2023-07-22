WATCH LIVE

Refurbished electronics consumer scams on the rise: Better Business Bureau

ByJason Knowles and Ann Pistone WLS logo
Saturday, July 22, 2023 5:56PM
Found a great deal for a refurbished, electronic product online? Consumer experts warn some sites might not deliver on their promises.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick online shopping tip. Buying refurbished products on the web is a great way to save money, but stay alert for scams before you click "add to cart."

Refurbished product scams are on the rise, according to a Better Business Bureau report.

Con-artists are selling "like-new," typically high-priced items online for a low cost, only to never actually deliver the products, or deliver poor quality ones.

How can you tell if the deal you're getting is too good to be true?

  • Review website
  • Look for high quality photos, customer reviews and typos
  • Ask about return policies and warranties
  • Use a site or brand you know and trust
  • Use a credit card to be able to dispute charges
