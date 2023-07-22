Refurbished electronics consumer scams on the rise: Better Business Bureau

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick online shopping tip. Buying refurbished products on the web is a great way to save money, but stay alert for scams before you click "add to cart."
Refurbished product scams are on the rise, according to a Better Business Bureau report.
Con-artists are selling "like-new," typically high-priced items online for a low cost, only to never actually deliver the products, or deliver poor quality ones.
How can you tell if the deal you're getting is too good to be true?
- Review website
- Look for high quality photos, customer reviews and typos
- Ask about return policies and warranties
- Use a site or brand you know and trust
- Use a credit card to be able to dispute charges