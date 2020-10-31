Woman, 84, pulled from Glenview house fire; later dies, officials say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- An 84-year-old Glenview woman died after being pulled from a house fire Friday night.Glenview fire officials responded about 10:30 p.m. to the 0-block of Elm Street for a reported structure fire, Glenview Fire Chief Tony DeRose said.A passerby or neighbor had called 911 to report that there was smoke coming from the home's roof, he said.When firefighters arrived, they found an individual, later identified as Joanne Strickland, inside. She was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced deceased at 11:02 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, but did not immediately know what caused it. That is under investigation, DeRose said.Jasmine Alvarez said she and her boyfriend were driving from Chicago and saw the heavy smoke coming from the roof of the house. They stopped and called 911.