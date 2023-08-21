  • Full Story

16-year-old boy, 19-year-old man killed in unincorporated Glenview shooting: sheriff's office

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, August 21, 2023 3:30AM
Teen boy, man killed in north suburban shooting: sheriff's office
An unincorporated Glenview shooting on Michael Todd Terrace killed 16-year-old Jose Guzman and 19-year-old Carlos Guzman, the sheriff's office said.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed two people in unincorporated Glenview.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday on Michael Todd Terrace just west of Milwaukee Avenue.

Officers found two people who had been shot multiple times. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified as 16-year-old Jose Guzman and 19-year-old Carlos Guzman.

No one is in custody. Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 708-865-4896.

