4 charged, including juvenile, in Glenview double murder of brothers, sheriff's office said

An unincorporated Glenview shooting on Michael Todd Terrace killed 16-year-old Jose Guzman and 19-year-old Carlos Guzman, the sheriff's office said.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that four people have been charged, including a juvenile, in a shooting that killed two brothers in Glenview in August.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on August 19 on Michael Todd Terrace just west of Milwaukee Avenue.

Officers found two people who had been shot multiple times. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victims were identified as brothers, 16-year-old Jose Guzman-Ezquivel and 19-year-old Carlos Guzman-Ezquivel.

A third victim was injured, suffering a graze wound to their back.

The sheriff's office said their investigation found Jose and 22-year-old Carlos Miranda of Prospect Heights had been involved in a physical altercation in July. After the fight, a 15-year-old boy went looking for Jose to get revenge for the fight.

Police say Miranda and the teen approached the brothers outside an apartment complex and shot Jose several times at close range. Police said Carlos and the third victim attempted to flee the scene, but were shot from behind. Police said along with shell casings, officers found the teen shooter's cell phone at the scene of the crime.

Using cell phone data, surveillance footage and other digital evidence, sheriff's officers identified the shooters and two additional suspects: 42-year-old Griselda Martinez of Itasca and 19-year-old Sergio Patino-Jaaime of Wheeling. Police say Martinez acted as a lookout during the shooting while Patino-Jaime helped dispose of the car used in the shooting.

All four have been charged with two counts each of first degree murder and one count each of attempted first degree murder.

The teen appeared in Cook County Juvenile Court Wednesday where a judge ordered him to be detained. The other three appeared in court Tuesday in Skokie. Miranda was ordered held in custody, while Martinez and Patino-Jaime were ordered onto electronic monitoring.