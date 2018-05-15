Glenwood man, 29, killed in I-57 crash in Will County

A multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Manhattan/ Monee Road (at milepost 336 in Will County) killed one person. (WLS)

A 29-year-old man from south suburban Glenwood was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Will County, according to Illinois State Police.

At about 3:40 p.m., Thomas Stiso was driving northbound on I-57 south of Manhattan/ Monee Road (at milepost 336 in Will County) when a Cadillac Escalade rear-ended him, police said. His car was then forced into the rear of a Volvo truck tractor/tanker trailer.

Stiso was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Rodriguez, 45, of Peotone, faces felony charges after a fatal crash on I-57 that also left a child injured.



Michael Rodriguez, 45, of Peotone, the driver of the Cadillac, faces felony charges. He was was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to secure a child in a proper child restraint system and driving while license revoked, police said.

He is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility and was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic was moving at a slow pace in the area, police said, and Rodriguez failed to reduce speed before hitting Stiso's vehicle.

A child was a passenger in the Cadillac, but was not secured in a child restraint system and was ejected out of the rear passenger side window. Rodriguez and the child were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The 43-year-old Hinsdale man driving the Volvo truck was not injured.

Sun-Times Media Wire Contributed to this report.
