Glenwood man, 29, killed in I-57 crash in Will County

At about 3:40 p.m., Thomas Stiso was driving northbound on I-57 south of Manhattan/ Monee Road (at milepost 336 in Will County) when a Cadillac Escalade rear-ended him, police said. His car was then forced into the rear of a Volvo truck tractor/tanker trailer.
Stiso was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael Rodriguez, 45, of Peotone, the driver of the Cadillac, faces felony charges. He was was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to secure a child in a proper child restraint system and driving while license revoked, police said.
He is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility and was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
Traffic was moving at a slow pace in the area, police said, and Rodriguez failed to reduce speed before hitting Stiso's vehicle.
A child was a passenger in the Cadillac, but was not secured in a child restraint system and was ejected out of the rear passenger side window. Rodriguez and the child were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The 43-year-old Hinsdale man driving the Volvo truck was not injured.
