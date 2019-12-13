Go behind the scenes of 'High School Musical' in ABC special

Calling all Wildcats!! A special telecast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is airing on local ABC stations.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special" takes viewers to the 2005 set of Disney Channel's original "High School Musical" movie.

The special includes "Zac Cam" footage recorded by Zac Efron with Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman, Alyson Reed and Olesya Rulin.

Actor Lucas Grabeel, who played Ryan Evans in the original movies, also has advice for the new cast and an announcement about the Dec. 27 episode. Plus, actor Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth, and Disney Legend Kenny Ortega share their Wildcat experiences.

The special puts a spotlight on "the start of something new" by highlighting 2019 music recordings for original and new songs and the iconic locations inside Salt Lake City's East High.

The special airs will be presented as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 14
  • 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC11 Raleigh
  • 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC30 Fresno
  • 6:30 p.m. PT on ABC7 Los Angeles

    • Friday, Dec. 20
  • The special comes to Disney+

    • Wednesday, Dec. 25
  • 12:00 p.m. ET on 6ABC Philadelphia
  • 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC7 San Francisco

    • Saturday, Dec. 28
  • 10:30 a.m. CT on ABC13 Houston
  • 4:30 p.m. CT on ABC7 Chicago
  • 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC7 New York


    • New episodes of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiere Fridays, only on Disney+.
    Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
    Police question account of 2 found handcuffed after possible NW Side kidnapping
    Family escapes as SUV crashes into Roseland home, killing teen
    Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
    Illinois officials announce new vaping legislation
    Entrepreneur runs booming pie business from West Side incubator space
    Chicago man extradited from Poland to face murder charge
    Show More
    Man accused of killing family complained of nagging
    Dad claims he was racially profiled for driving a brand new Lexus
    Stolen postal truck found in Humboldt Park with all packages intact
    In SIM card swap scam, thieves steal your identity by hacking your phone
    New bakery in River North puts creative twist on traditional Mexican recipes
    More TOP STORIES News