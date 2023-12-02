WATCH LIVE

'Golden Girls Save Xmas' is now playing at the Center on Halsted in Lakeview this holiday season

Hell in a Handbag production is playing through Dec. 30

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, December 2, 2023 5:34PM
'Golden Girls Save Xmas' is now on stage through the holiday season
The 'Golden Girls Save Xmas' is a must-see show this holiday playing at the Center on Halsted in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Everyone's favorite senior citizens are on stage this holiday season.

"The Golden Girls Save Xmas - The Lost Episode Parody Series" from Hell in a Handbag Productions premiered Friday night at The Hoover-Lepen Theatre at The Center on Halsted.

The plot centers around the holiday taking an unexpected turn for the ladies when they find out that the infamous Shady Pines Retirement Community is on the verge of closing, leaving most of Sophia's friends homeless for the holidays.

Its playing now through December 30th.

David Cerda who plays Dorothy and is the Artistic Director of Hell in Handbag Production joined ABC7 Chicago Saturday morning.

