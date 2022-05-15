escaped prisoner

Authorities offering $50K reward after Gonzalo Lopez, Texas convicted murderer, escapes

Gonzalo Lopez TDCJ escape: Prisoner stole transport bus, crashed it
$50K reward for escaped inmate who stole, crashed bus near Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Texas -- The reward for information leading to the capture of escapee Gonzalo Lopez has been raised to $50,000.

Corrections officials say the convicted murderer managed to escape his cell, steal a transport bus with inmates on board, and then crash it before getting away on foot on Thursday.

The search in Leon County, Texas, which is roughly 116 miles north of Houston, is for 46-year-old Lopez.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the crash happened on Highway 7 near the town of Centerville. None of the inmates or officers on the bus were hurt.

RELATED: How Alabama inmate, corrections officer evaded police during 11-day escape: Timeline

"We will not rest until Lopez is caught," Executive Director Bryan Collier said. "I want to personally thank all of the agencies who are assisting in this massive search and those agencies that are contributing to the reward. Should you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Crime Stoppers tip line."

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County, Texas and attempted capital murder out of Webb County, Texas.

Authorities say that if you spot Lopez, do not approach him and immediately call 911.

Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a $35,000 reward, U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward and the TDCJ OIG is offering a $5,000 reward.
