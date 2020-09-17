coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Goodman Theatre to put on outdoor performances of 'Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Goodman Theatre is taking its show on the road with outdoor performances around Chicago starting Thursday.

The theater is scheduled to do performances of "Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It" in communities and parks over the next three weeks. The play centers around the life of Hamer and her work as a civil and voting rights activist.

The League of Women Voters will also be on-site at performances to answer questions about mail-in voting and assisting with voter registration.

Vote 2020: How, when, where you can register to vote ahead of 2020 elections

The first performance will be held at 6:00 p.m. in Hamilton Park in Englewood on the South Side.

All performances are free. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Vote by mail: How to request a ballot for mail-in voting, and more

The Goodman's outdoor production is the first post-covid major theatrical endeavor authorized in Chicago. For more information visit, www.goodmantheatre.org.
