How to slim down your inbox before Google implements data storage limits

Starting June 1, 2021, Google will make photos count against the storage limits on Gmail. You'll have to pay if you use more than 15 GB.
Here's some advice from AARP about how to trim down your Gmail inbox for free:
Search for your most frequent emailers such as Google alerts and stores advertising the latest sales. Click "select all" and delete them all.
To find the biggest items in your inbox, Google suggests typing "has:attachment larger:10M" into the search bar to find emails with the biggest videos and photos. Download attachments you want to keep, and then delete the rest. If you have thousands of emails, you'll have to do this several times.
Don't forget to "select all" emails in the spam folder, promotions and social tabs and get rid of those.
If worse comes to worse, you can pay to have an app do the deleting for you. One app is called Mailstrom. It starts with a free two-week trial to delete up to 2,500 emails. After that, it's $14 a month.
The Mailstrom app works on Gmail, Outlook and Yahoo. The company promises not to share your information.
