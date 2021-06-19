celebrity chef

Gordon Ramsay to open burger joint at former Chicago Walburgers location

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A world-famous chef is opening a new restaurant in Chicago.

Gordon Ramsay is bringing his burgers to the Windy City.

The Michelin starred celebrity chef will open 'Gordon Ramsay Burger' in late 2021 or early 2022.

It'll be at N. State Street and E. Ontario Street, where Wahlburgers used to be.

It will be the second location for his burger restaurant, with the first being in Las Vegas.

