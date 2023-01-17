WATCH LIVE

Gordon Ramsay opening Ramsay's Kitchen restaurant in Naperville this spring

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 6:00PM
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is planning to open another of his namesake restaurants in downtown Naperville.

"Ramsay's Kitchen" in Naperville is expected to open this spring. It will be at 39 West Jefferson Street in the former Ted's Montana Grill and Oswald Pharmacy space.

This will be Ramsay's 3rd "Ramsay's Kitchen" location in the United States. The others are in Boston and Las Vegas.

The Michelin-star-winning chef known for hosting television shows like "Hell's Kitchen," "Master Chef" and "Kitchen Nightmares" operates 21 restaurants nationwide.

