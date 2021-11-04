women and health

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs 1st of 2 bills eliminating sales tax on menstrual products

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed the first of two bills eliminating the sales tax on menstrual products in Michigan.

The bill is part of a larger bipartisan package and repeals tax on essential feminine hygiene products. According to the state, this move will drive down costs and save families from paying taxes on up to $4,800 of spending over the course of a lifetime.

"I'm proud that we're putting Michiganders first and cutting costs while building on our track record of coming together to get the job done for families across our state," Whitmer said. "So repealing this unfair one sided tax is the right thing to do."

Michigan is joining over 20 other states that have either ended the tax in recent years or never had one, according to Period Equity, which is a legal group that advocates for making menstrual products tax-exempt.
