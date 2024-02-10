Ladies of Virtue to distribute wellness boxes across Chicago for 'LOV Day'

LOV Day was during pandemic to show love, uplift Black girls who might be struggling

Ladies of Virtue are helping distribute hundreds of wellness boxes for young Black women across Chicago on what they've coined "Lov Day."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Carter Woodson Middle School in Bronzeville is plastered in pink, packing the love on the fourth annual Ladies of Virtue "LOV Day."

"Ladies of Virtue is all about empowering our girls to become confident and purpose of relatives," said the organization's founder Jamila Trumuel. "We do three ways to develop development, career readiness and civic engagement."

Dozens of volunteers worked hand-in-hand Saturday, placing nearly two dozen wellness items inside a box from candy to makeup and even a teddy bear.

heir goal is to pack 700 boxes for young Black women across Chicago that will be distributed over the course of the month.

"I grew up in Bronzeville and it's just a pleasure to come back and give back," said volunteer Sandra Gogins.

"We want to show them through Ladies of Virtue and in conjunction with Northwestern Medicine that it's important for them to be seen and heard," said volunteer Catriese Henning.

According to Trimuel, LOV Day was first created during the pandemic to show love, uplift and inspire Black girls who might be struggling.

She said it's only grown since then.

"We want them to walk away with we're there for you ladies of virtue was there for you every step of the way we hear you we see you we love you," said Trimuel.

Women helping women and sharing the love one box at time.