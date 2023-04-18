Governors State University strike suspended after agreement reached, officials say

Hundreds of faculty members from other state schools converged on Governors State Tuesday in a massive and loud show of support.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The strike at Governors State University has been suspended as the two sides reached an agreement Monday evening.

Please note: The above video is from an earlier report

Union members called for a strike two weeks ago after a bargaining session ended with no deal. Educators were asking for a pay raise and had been at the bargaining table for more than a year.

The strike started last Tuesday.

"We've been below the cost of living for a long, long time and then when you have high, high inflation, it gets to be too much and everybody can relate to going to the grocery store or having your rent go up or trying to get out and get a car and looking what the interest rates are now," professor Steve Wagner said at the start of the strike. "We are under those same kinds of conditions of living and we just want a fair cost of living adjustment."

Faculty and staff reached a tentative agreement with the administration Monday.

Members are being given a chance to examine the agreement and a ratification vote is planned for as soon as possible. The striking educators will be back at work Tuesday, they said in a statement.