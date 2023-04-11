Governors State University educators going on strike, becoming 3rd IL school with faculty walkout

Governors State University educators go on strike Tuesday, with faculty at Chicago State University and Eastern illinois University also on strike.

Faculty at Chicago State University, Eastern Illinois University also on strike

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Educators at Governors State University plan to walk out on Tuesday, becoming the third state university to be on strike.

Union members at Governors State University called for a strike last week, after a bargaining session ended with no deal. They're asking for a pay raise.

Chicago State University faculty are also waiting on a deal. Faculty walked off the job last week, after nearly a year of bargaining over workload and pay. The university said it's made many concessions to try reaching a deal with the union.

Chicago State University faculty go on strike after failed negotiations with union

Faculty and staff at Eastern Illinois University walked out late last week, after bargaining for many months. Their next bargaining session takes place Tuesday afternoon.

The union and the university have been disputing over salary and workload.

The union chapters from all three universities want to stand together. They said the school's presidents are not willing to invest in students, faculty and staff.

READ MORE | Hollywood writers union asks members to authorize strike amid contract talks with studios

Tuesday's walkout here at Governor's State begins at 10 a.m.