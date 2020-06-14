ABC7 Chicago hosts 'Graduation 2020: The After Party'

"Graduation 2020: The After Party" included special messages from from former President Barack Obama and "Hamilton" star Miguel Cervantes, as well as a performance from the talented Soul Children of Chicago. It followed the city's first-ever virtual high school graduation.
WATCH: Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago perform 'Lift Him Up' for Graduation 2020: The After Party
"As scary and uncertain as these times may be, they are also a wake-up call and they're an incredible opportunity for your generation," Obama told graduates.
WATCH: Celebrate our Chicago graduates with 'Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago'
Graduate Jewel Baker received a surprise announcement that she is the first recipient of the scholarship Cheryl Burton created at her alma mater, Lindblom Math and Science Academy in Englewood.
To watch Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Citadel team's tribute to the class of 2020, check out "Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago."