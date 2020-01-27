Grammy winners 2020: List of Grammy Award winners, nominees

grammy award

LOS ANGELES -- A list of winners in top categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards:

Record of the year: "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

Album of the year: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish

Best new artist: Billie Eilish

Best rap/sung performance: "Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best rap album: "Igor," Tyler, The Creator

Best comedy album: "Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle

Best country duo/group performance: "Speechless," Dan + Shay

Best pop solo performance: "Truth Hurts," Lizzo

Best pop vocal album: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish

Best pop duo/group performance: "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album: "Look Now," Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B album: "Ventura," Anderson .Paak

Best urban contemporary album: "Cuz I Love You," Lizzo

Best R&B song: "Say So," PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best traditional R&B performance: "Jerome," Lizzo

Best R&B performance: "Come Home," Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

Best rock song: "This Land," Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock performance: "This Land," Gary Clark, Jr.

Best contemporary blues album: "This Land," Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock album: "Social Cues," Cage the Elephant

Best spoken word album: "Becoming," Michelle Obama

Best American roots performance: "Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles

Best alternative music album: "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend

Producer of the year, non-classical: Finneas

Best music film: "Homecoming," Beyonce

Best country album: "While I'm Livin'," Tanya Tucker

Best country song: "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance: "Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson

Best rap song: "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best rap performance: "Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best musical theater album: "Hadestown"

Best metal performance: "7empest," Tool

Best world music album: "Celia," Angelique Kidjo

Best roots gospel album: "Testimony," Gloria Gaynor

Best music video: "Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best dance/electronic album: "No Geography," Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording: "Got to Keep On," Chemical Brothers

Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Gunadóttir, "Chernobyl"

Best contemporary instrumental album: "Mettavolution," Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best reggae album: "Rapture," Koffee

Best folk album: "Patty Griffin," Patty Griffin

Best recording package: "Chris Cornell," Chris Cornell

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "A Star Is Born"

Best song written for visual media: "I'll Never Love Again," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best jazz vocal album: "12 Little Spells," Esperanza Spalding

Best engineered album, non-classical: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish

Best gospel performance/song: "Love Theory," Kirk Franklin

Best gospel album: "Long Live Love," Kirk Franklin

Best Latin pop album: "#Eldisco," Alejandro Sanz

Best opera recording: "Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox"

Here's a list of nominees in key categories:

- Album of the year: "I,I," Bon Iver; "Norman (Expletive) Rockwell!," Lana Del Rey; "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish; "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande; "I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.; "7," Lil Nas X; "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)," Lizzo; "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend.

- Record of the year: "Hey, Ma," Bon Iver; "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish; "7 Rings," Ariana Grande; "Hard Place," H.E.R.; "Talk," Khalid; "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; "Truth Hurts," Lizzo; "Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee.

- Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna; "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell; "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth; "Hard Place," H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth and D. Arcelious Harris; "Lover," Taylor Swift; "Norman (Expletive) Rockwell," Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff; "Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman; "Truth Hurts," Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John.

- Best new artist: Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalía; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.

- Best pop solo performance: "Spirit," Beyoncé; "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish; "7 Rings," Ariana Grande; "Truth Hurts," Lizzo; "You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift.

- Best pop duo/group performance: "Boyfriend," Ariana Grande and Social House; "Sucker," Jonas Brothers; "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; "Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee; "Senorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

- Best pop vocal album: "The Lion King: The Gift," Beyoncé; "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish; "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande; "No. 6 Collaborations Project," Ed Sheeran; "Lover," Taylor Swift.

- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Si," Andrea Bocelli; "Love (Deluxe Edition)," Michael Bublé; "Look Now," Elvis Costello & The Imposters; "A Legendary Christmas," John Legend; "Walls," Barbra Streisand.

- Best dance/electronic album: "LP5," Apparat; "No Geography," The Chemical Brothers; "Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)," Flume; "Solace," Rüfüs Du Sol; "Weather," Tycho.

- Best rock album: "Amo," Bring Me the Horizon," "Social Cues," Cage the Elephant; "In the End," The Cranberries; "Trauma," I Prevail; "Feral Roots," Rival Sons.

- Best alternative music album: "U.F.O.F.," Big Thief; "Assume Form," James Blake; "I,I," Bon Iver; "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend; "Anima," Thom Yorke.

- Best urban contemporary album: "Apollo XXI," Steve Lacy; "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe Edition)," Lizzo; "Overload," Georgia Anne Muldrow; "Saturn," NAO; "Being Human In Public," Jessie Reyez.

- Best R&B album: "1123," BJ the Chicago Kid; "Painted," Lucky Daye; "Ella Mai," Ella Mai; "Paul," PJ Morton; "Ventura," Anderson .Paak.

- Best rap album: "Revenge of the Dreamers III," Various artists; "Championships," Meek Mill; "I Am I Was," 21 Savage; "Igor," Tyler, The Creator; "The Lost Boy," YBN Cordae.

- Best country album: "Desperate Man," Eric Church; "Stronger Than the Truth," Reba McEntire; "Interstate Gospel," Pistol Annies; "Center Point Road," Thomas Rhett; "While I'm Livin'," Tanya Tucker.

- Best jazz vocal album: "Thirsty Ghost," Sara Gazarek; "Love & Liberation," Jazzmeia Horn; "Alone Together," Catherine Russell; "12 Little Spells," Esperanza Spalding; "Screenplay," The Tierney Sutton Band.

- Best jazz instrumental album: "In the Key of the Universe," Joey DeFrancesco; "The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul," Branford Marsalis Quartet; "Christian McBride's New Jawn," Christian McBride; "Finding Gabriel," Brad Mehldau; "Come What May," Joshua Redman Quartet.

- Best gospel album: "Long Live Love," Kirk Franklin; "Goshen," Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers; "Tunnel Vision," Gene Moore; "Settle Here," William Murphy; "Something's Happening! A Christmas Album," CeCe Winans.

- Best Latin pop album: "Vida," Luis Fonsi; "11:11," Maluma; "Montaner," Ricardo Montaner; "#Eldisco," Alejandro Sanz; "Fantasia," Sebastian Yatra

- Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album: "X 100PRE," Bad Bunny; "Oasis," J Balvin and Bad Bunny; "Indestructible," Flor De Toloache; "Almadura," iLe; "El Mal Querer," Rosalía.

- Best comedy album: "Quality Time," Jim Gaffigan; "Relatable," Ellen DeGeneres; "Right Now," Aziz Ansari; "Son of Patricia," Trevor Noah; "Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle.

- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "The Lion King: The Songs"; "Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"; "Rocketman"; "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"; "A Star Is Born."

- Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; John Hill; Finneas; Ricky Reed.

- Best music video: "We've Got to Try," The Chemical Brothers; "This Land," Gary Clark Jr. "Cellophane," FKA twigs; "Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus; "Glad He's Gone," Tove Lo.

- Best music film: "Homecoming," Beyoncé; "Remember My Name," David Crosby; "Birth of the Cool," Miles Davis; "Shangri-La," Various artists; "Anima," Thom Yorke.

