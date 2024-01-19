WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Grayslake Middle School to close for weeks after weather damage

Federick Elementary School in e-learning Friday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 19, 2024 12:56PM
Grayslake Middle School will be closed for several weeks after severe winter weather created problems with the school building.
WLS

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Grayslake Middle School is set to be closed for several weeks to make repairs after this week's winter weather.

Community Consolidated School District 46 said the school building has experienced problems with boilers, unit ventilators, and sprinkler heads. The school district said due to the scope of repairs needed to be made at Grayslake Middle School they building will not be able to reopen for an estimated four to six weeks.

Grayslake Middle School is in e-learning Friday, but next Tuesday, the district will start holding classes at the University of Lake County. Monday will be a no school day.

Another district school, Frederick Elementary School, will be in e-learning Friday as the fire repression system remains frozen and boilers are not providing enough heat.

Meanwhile at Frederick Elementary school, e-learning will continue Friday as the fire repression system remains frozen and boilers are not providing enough heat.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW