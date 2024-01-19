Grayslake Middle School to close for weeks after weather damage

Grayslake Middle School will be closed for several weeks after severe winter weather created problems with the school building.

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Grayslake Middle School is set to be closed for several weeks to make repairs after this week's winter weather.

Community Consolidated School District 46 said the school building has experienced problems with boilers, unit ventilators, and sprinkler heads. The school district said due to the scope of repairs needed to be made at Grayslake Middle School they building will not be able to reopen for an estimated four to six weeks.

Grayslake Middle School is in e-learning Friday, but next Tuesday, the district will start holding classes at the University of Lake County. Monday will be a no school day.

Another district school, Frederick Elementary School, will be in e-learning Friday as the fire repression system remains frozen and boilers are not providing enough heat.

