great chicago light fight

ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2021: Submit your home's holiday lights display here

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.

You can enter the Great Chicago Light Fight by submitting a video of your home's holiday display using the form at the bottom of this page.

Please only submit video of your own home. Entries will be accepted until Thursday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.

Then, we'll narrow down the finalists and you'll be able to vote for your favorite starting Friday, Dec. 10.

The winner will be revealed on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning on Friday, Dec. 17.

Want to see what it takes to win? Take a look back on past Great Chicago Light Fight winners here:

2020 Champions: Todd and Jen Scheuerman of Elmhurst

2019 Champions: Kowalczyk family of Tinley Park

2018 Champions: Steffen family of Newark

2017 Champion: Tim Herzog of Round Lake

ENTER ABC7'S GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardencook countydupage countylake countylake county indianawill countydekalb countykane countykankakee countylasalle countymchenry countyholidayhomegreat chicago light fight
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT
ABC7 Great Chicago Light Fight winner crowned
ABC7 Great Chicago Light Fight winner to be revealed Monday
2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned
Great Chicago Light Fight: Channahon community helps neighborhood glow
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shot in Calumet Heights
Man, 36, sought after Algonquin couple found dead
'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay
1st Osundairo brother takes stand at Smollett trial
4th student dies in MI school shooting, alleged gunman ID'd
CTA Red Line train operator assaulted by 2 passengers
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, mild Thursday
Show More
Evanston gathers to remember teen killed in gas station shooting
Celebration returns to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
"Christmas Again" features 7-year-old from Elmhurst
Chicago mayor urges vaccination as omicron arrives in US
Notre Dame's DC expected to be named head football coach: reports
More TOP STORIES News