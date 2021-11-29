ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2021: Submit your home's holiday lights display here

You can enter the Great Chicago Light Fight by submitting a video of your home's holiday display using the form at the bottom of this page.
Please only submit video of your own home. Entries will be accepted until Thursday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.
Then, we'll narrow down the finalists and you'll be able to vote for your favorite starting Friday, Dec. 10.
The winner will be revealed on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning on Friday, Dec. 17.
Want to see what it takes to win? Take a look back on past Great Chicago Light Fight winners here:
2020 Champions: Todd and Jen Scheuerman of Elmhurst
2019 Champions: Kowalczyk family of Tinley Park
2018 Champions: Steffen family of Newark
2017 Champion: Tim Herzog of Round Lake