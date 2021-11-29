ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2021: Submit your home's holiday lights display here

ENTER ABC7'S GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.Please only submit video of your own home. Entries will be accepted until Thursday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.Then, we'll narrow down the finalists and you'll be able to vote for your favorite starting Friday, Dec. 10.The winner will be revealed on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning on Friday, Dec. 17.Want to see what it takes to win? Take a look back on past Great Chicago Light Fight winners here: