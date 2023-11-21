ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2023 starts Monday

Check out the incredible holiday displays from our 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight finalists, then vote for your favorite!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Great Chicago Light Fight will soon begin!

Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit. Watch the video above to see last year's finalists.

Submissions will open Monday, and the winner will be revealed on Eyewitness News This Morning on Friday, Dec. 15 at 6 a.m.

Want to see what it takes to win? Take a look back on past Great Chicago Light Fight winners here:

2022 Champions: The Sandberg Family of Elk Grove Village

2021 Champions: O'Connor family in Tinley Park

2020 Champions: Todd and Jen Scheuerman of Elmhurst

2019 Champions: Kowalczyk family of Tinley Park

2018 Champions: Steffen family of Newark

2017 Champion: Tim Herzog of Round Lake