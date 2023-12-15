ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2023 winner revealed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A home in Tinley Park has won the Great Chicago Light Fight, the Eyewitness News This Morning team announced in the 6 a.m. show Friday.

The Hirsch family home, located at 7805 Nottingham Drive in Tinley Park, was featured in the morning show Friday.

Patriarch Chris Hirsch said the display is made up of roughly 150,000 lights, and it's a family tradition.

This year, they started putting lights on the house right before Halloween, but Chris Hirsch injured his arm and had to have surgery.

After that, family, friends and neighbors all pitched in to help decorate.

Hirsch's sons Kyle, 16, and Joshua, 13, really stepped up, as well.

Hirsch said they just want to "bring smiles and warm hearts during the season, in light of all the difficult news out there."

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz and PAWS of Tinley Park helped give the Hirsch family their award Friday morning.

2022 Champions: The Sandberg Family of Elk Grove Village

2021 Champions: O'Connor family in Tinley Park

2020 Champions: Todd and Jen Scheuerman of Elmhurst

2019 Champions: Kowalczyk family of Tinley Park

2018 Champions: Steffen family of Newark

2017 Champion: Tim Herzog of Round Lake