Dyer, Indiana family competes in ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight with epic display

DYER, Ind. (WLS) -- The Manfre family in Dyer, Indiana were among the finalists in ABC's 2023 Great Christmas Light Fight with an astonishing display.

By the time most people have gotten their Christmas trees up and decorated, the Manfre family has already lit up their neighborhood block with their 65,000 animated pixel light display.

"We were shocked. We didn't think we were going to get in the show and we were just excited," said Danny Manfre.

The Northwest Indiana family hosted a watch party in honor of their national television review. And while they didn't take home the trophy, they were delighted to be contenders.

"Just making the show is an honor. It's like the Super Bowl of the lights," Manfre said.

And if holiday lighting was an actual sport, the Manfre family would be the MVPs. For the past decade the family has put together a display to both thrill and inspire hope within their community.

They spent three months crafting this year's display.

"Every year, we keep on doing more and more for all the neighborhood because I do thank God that we have a beautiful neighborhood. But the kids is what makes us do everything," said Angela Manfre.

Since establishing their home along Capri Lane as a must-see attraction, the family set up a holiday donation site for organizations like Toys for tots and the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation.

"I think they won, either way. I mean, this community has come together, we watched them grow this beautiful light show up, it's the true meaning of Christmas," said Alicia Myers, board member of the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation.

Last year, the family collected more than 500 gifts and thousands of dollars to children in need.

"With the amount of people that we get, the amount of gifts we get to donate to all the kids that don't have as much as we do, it really just touches our heart especially around the holidays," said Kelly Manfre.

The Manfres say they're planning to continue their festive family tradition for years to come.