After Campton Hills lawsuit, Larsen family light show 'best it's ever been' in Pingree Grove

PINGREE GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- After a lawsuit, a local family has moved their holiday light display elsewhere.

The Larsens have been creating elaborate displays for years.

They won the "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC 10 years ago.

But after facing a lawsuit from the village of Campton Hills, the family moved their display to Goebbert's Farm in Pingree Grove.

It is more of an experience than just a show.

There are well over a million lights in all the colors of the rainbow, more than 5,000 strobe lights, fog and snow machines, and pyrotechnics, all choreographed to music.

Welcome to the new Larsen Christmas light show.

"My objective was to try to keep the same look and tradition we've had at my house, here," Brian Larsen said.

Christmas lights have been Larsen's passion for two decades.

And, until recently, he put up the lights at his home in Campton Hills.

That was a drive-by show, lasting only a few minutes.

But some neighbors complained, and years of legal battles with the town prompted him to move the show.

Goebbert's Farm in Pingree Grove built a structure for the show.

From the front, it's a replica of Larsen's home. But on the other side of the walls, it's a bunch of lumber supporting a nerve center of wires and controllers.

"If one of these goes out, that means seven more boxes go out," he said.

There is also a tiny dressing room for Larsen to change into characters like the Grinch or Elsa from "Frozen."

"After people are here and see it, I think it'll become a tradition. People will be happy to come here," Larsen said.

It is a lot of work. Just like your lights at home, when a bulb goes out, you have to find it and replace it.

The show lasts more than a half hour now.

And to help cover the costs, Larsen has to charge an admission fee per carload.

But he believes this is the best show of its kind in the country.

"Right now, it's the best it's ever been," Larsen said.

Larsen will spend virtually the entire holiday season there.

Each show runs continuously every day from 5 until 10:30 p.m.

It opens Thanksgiving night, and runs through Jan. 7.