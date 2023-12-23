Elk Grove Village holiday display vandalized by car that jumped curb, video shows

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- An elaborate holiday display was intentionally vandalized by a driver in Elk Grove Village just after midnight Friday.

"To know that somebody tried to, maybe, take that away from the community, it kind of hurts," said homeowners Richy Sandberg.

The elaborate display is something Sandberg spends months working on. Now he and his 4-year-old Maddox are picking up the pieces from the front lawn after a car plowed through the display.

The incident was captured on his home security cameras. The footage shows a car jumping the curb and driving into the display.

"They were perfectly able to go right down the sidewalk in a straight line, and once they got towards my neighbors' house, they went around the tree perfectly, went on to the driveway and into the street, and they accelerated away," Sandberg said.

For six years, Sanders has adorned his home with festive lights and was even crowned the winner of the 2022 ABC7 Great Chicago Light Fight.

But despite the actions of an alleged Grinch, his family's holiday spirit remains intact.

"This is for the community. This is to make people happy," he said. "So, here I am out here in the pouring rain, tonight, trying to get everything back in order. At least, hopefully, so people can enjoy it this weekend."

Sandberg said he filed a police report and a police investigation is ongoing.