wedding dress

Great-grandma finally finds dream wedding dress 70 years after marriage

When she got married in 1952, Black women were not allowed in bridal shops, she said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Great-grandma finds dream wedding dress

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WLS) -- When we come back the 94-year-old great-grandma...who finally says yes to the dress.

A great-grandma in Birmingham, Alabama recently had a life-long wish come true.

The 94-year-old married the love of her life nearly 70 years ago, but there was something she was not allowed to do, until now.

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker was watching the elaborate wedding scene in the movie, "Coming to America," when her granddaughter heard her whisper that she always wanted to try on a wedding gown.

That's when Tucker's granddaughter got with other cousins and made it happen!

The family booked an appointment at David's Bridal, giving Tucker a chance to finally say yes to the dress!

Tucker got married in the south in 1952. She said, at the time, Black women were not allowed in bridal shops, so she wore a blue dress someone loaned her.

When asked how she felt about her special day, she said she didn't want to take the dress off. She also expressed how grateful she is for her grandkids' efforts.

Tucker has four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Now, they have their sights set on throwing a reception.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingalabamawedding dressu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEDDING DRESS
Chicago bridal shop wants to give dresses to couples in need
Newlyweds open Long Island's only Vegas-style wedding chapel
Brideside closes 2 Chicago stores; customers say dresses, refunds not given
The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer
TOP STORIES
Police issue alert for Mag Mile businesses after string of thefts
Man killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd: CPD
Jury awards veteran $41M from bar where bouncers paralyzed him
Son in wheelchair not allowed to cool off at Crown Fountain: family
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
Chicago Symphony Orchestra debuts new conductor at Ravinia
Illinois sues owner of Rockton plant where fire prompted evacuations
Show More
OT Fagbenle plays mystery man in 'Black Widow'
Chicago piping plovers welcome new chicks
Man accused of killing Indiana cop hears charge in hospital
Bear pulls CA cyclist from tent, kills her in Montana
Video: Drake spotted on date at empty stadium
More TOP STORIES News