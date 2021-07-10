Great-grandma finally finds dream wedding dress 70 years after marriage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WLS) -- When we come back the 94-year-old great-grandma...who finally says yes to the dress.A great-grandma in Birmingham, Alabama recently had a life-long wish come true.The 94-year-old married the love of her life nearly 70 years ago, but there was something she was not allowed to do, until now.Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker was watching the elaborate wedding scene in the movie, "Coming to America," when her granddaughter heard her whisper that she always wanted to try on a wedding gown.That's when Tucker's granddaughter got with other cousins and made it happen!The family booked an appointment at David's Bridal, giving Tucker a chance to finally say yes to the dress!Tucker got married in the south in 1952. She said, at the time, Black women were not allowed in bridal shops, so she wore a blue dress someone loaned her.When asked how she felt about her special day, she said she didn't want to take the dress off. She also expressed how grateful she is for her grandkids' efforts.Tucker has four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.Now, they have their sights set on throwing a reception.