Greater Bronzeville Family Fest takes place on 9/11 on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the goal of providing hope and healing in Chicago, Bright Star Community Outreach is holding its annual Greater Bronzeville Family Fest on Sunday, Sept. 11.

"Sept. 11 is a day we remember of the trauma of the World Trade Centers coming down but the reality, many times in our community you have many towers that come down in our community," said Pastor Chris Harris.

Pastor Harris is the CEO of Bright Star Community Outreach.

The organization trains and certifies faith and community leaders to provide trauma counseling.

Over 5,000 are expected to attend the event being held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Armstrong Park, 4433 S. Lawrence Avenue.

Festival goers can expect free food, carnival rides and games and live music.

Attendees will also be registered for a$25,000 giveaway.

