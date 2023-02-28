Greektown preparing to celebrate Greek Independence Day with parade, restaurant week

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Greektown is preparing for the Greek Independence Day Parade 2023 and Greek Restaurant Week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Greektown Chicago is preparing to celebrate Greek Independence Day throughout the month of March.

It all kicks off with Greektown Restaurant Week, which takes place from March 1 to March 7.

"When you come to Greektown, we really treat you like family," said Irene Koumi, a Greektown spokesperson. "That's what you're always going to see when you come to Greektown. You're going to see the owner of the restaurant, they're going to remember your face and they're going to welcome you in like family."

The Greek Heritage Parade is Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m.