Man found dead, lying in street in Greektown, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 18, 2023 6:06PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man's body was found in the street on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning, police said.

The 23-year-old man was discovered unresponsive in the Greektown neighborhood's 800 block of West Jackson Boulevard at about 1:53 a.m., police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation. Police did not immediately provide further information.

