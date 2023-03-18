Man found dead, lying in street in Greektown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man's body was found in the street on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning, police said.

The 23-year-old man was discovered unresponsive in the Greektown neighborhood's 800 block of West Jackson Boulevard at about 1:53 a.m., police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation. Police did not immediately provide further information.

