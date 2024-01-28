Woodstock prepares to celebrate 'Groundhog Days' in honor of classic 90s movie

Woodstock will celebrate its annual "Groundhog Days" event next weekend in honor of the classic 1990s film starring Bill Murray.

WOODSTOCK Ill. (WLS) -- Groundhog Day is Friday, Feb. 2.

Per tradition, the nation will look to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, as a groundhog determines whether we will see six more weeks of winter.

The day also holds special meaning in Woodstock, Illinois, where the 1993 classic movie "Groundhog Day" was filmed, starring Bill Murray.

Woodstock Willie joined ABC7 Sunday morning ahead of the celebrations.

Each year, a multi-day event, "Groundhog Days," brings thousands of visitors to McHenry County to celebrate the making of the film, and the spotlight it cast on the local town.

The annual event gives visitors a chance to explore downtown, sip on local craft beer, and visit the sites of several filming locations.

You can find the full 2024 schedule here.