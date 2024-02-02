Val, Ryan, Brian Haddad talk Groundhog Day, new social media throwback trend, Super Bowl predictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Q101's Brian Haddad joined Val and Ryan to talk about the latest trending topics during Host Chat.

It's Groundhog Day!

Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow Friday, which means spring is on its way early this year!

Post a picture of you at 21:

A new trend is sweeping social media! It's asking people to reminisce back to when they were 21 years old and share pictures.

THC-infused wing sauce invented by Chicago restaurant:

Val, Ryan and Brian Haddad give their Super Bowl predictions and talk about new sauce flavors to try on game day.

A restaurant in Chicago is preparing for the Super Bowl with a new THC-infused wing sauce. Cresco Labs and The Fifty/50 in Wicker Park partnered to create the buffalo-flavored sauce, which is available at Sunnyside dispensaries in Chicago.

Artist S. Rose Chicago is turning heads online:

Chicago-based artist Samantha Turner is going viral for her hand-painted hats.

Chicago-based artist Samantha Turner makes her living selling hand-painted hats featuring famous people, childhood memories and iconic images of the Windy City.

Turner, who produces her work under the name S. Rose Chicago, describes her painting style as modern pop art with a twist.

A wood grain painted on the bills of some of her hats is instantly recognized as her artwork by many of her fans.

"The wood grain piece was something that I wanted to make that was mine. I wanted to perfect it and do it well so when people see it that they can identify that it's S. Rose's artwork," Turner said.

A wood grain painted cap inspired by the cover of Lauryn Hills' 1998 album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" went viral on Instagram, and even made it into the hands of the Grammy winner to be autographed.

"My phone was just going off and off for weeks. It was the most exciting thing that could have ever happened," Turner said.

She shared that the hats can take hours to paint.

"People can't believe that I can get so much detail on such a small item. People, most of the time, think they're printed but they're all hand painted." she said.

Turner makes her art out of a space at Mana Contemporary in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

She said she's proud to make money doing what she loves in the city where she learned to paint at a young age.

"Being a full-time artist is the greatest job I could have asked for; that's not really a job. It's an outlet, it's an income, and it's just a sense of support in being able to show my city and where I come from," Turner said.

Her hats and other art pieces can be purchased through her website srosechicago.com.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Richard Roeper discusses 'Argylle,' 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.'

'Argylle' - SAVE

The new spy action comedy "Argylle" features a star-studded cast, from Henry Cavill to Bryce Dallas Howard. It's about a reclusive author who begins to blur the lines between fiction and reality.

'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' - SAVE

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star as international spies in a new series adaption of the 2005 film, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - SPEND

The first season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" aired more than 23 years ago. Now Larry David returns to the sitcom scene to finish out the show's final season.

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans - SPEND

The new season of the anthological series "Feud" tells the story of Truman Capote and his best frenemies, a group of socialite women who he referred to as "The Swans."

ABC7's Disney World ticket contest:

Enter for a chance to win a Walt Disney World Vacation for the entire family.

There is still a chance to enter ABC7's contest for a chance to win an incredible Walt Disney World vacation! Full information and terms can be found at abc7chicago.com/promotions.