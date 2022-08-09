Groupon announces 500 layoffs, including Chicago positions

Groupon announced about 500 layoffs, including positions in Chicago, on its earnings call Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Groupon is laying off about 500 workers.

The layoffs include 293 positions associated with the company's Chicago headquarters. Some of those employees work remotely and may live out of state, the company said.

The cuts are happening across different departments and will primarily affect in the technology organization, North American sales and the Australian Goods business.

"While some of the cost-cutting actions that we announced today were extremely difficult, particularly those with employee impacts, they were necessary to our ability to make progress and live up to our potential," the company said.

Monday, Groupon reported a loss of $91 million in its second quarter. The company said it plans to cut costs by $150 million.