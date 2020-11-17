Longtime Chicago OEMC employee, Guadalupe 'Lupe' Lopez, dies from COVID-19

OEMC is incredibly saddened that one of our 9-1-1 Dispatchers, Lupe Lopez (PCOII), passed away. Lupe was not only a beloved employee of the OEMC family for over 33 years, but also a wonderful friend to many, including many at the @Chicago_Police. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/JqvUiO0VwD — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) November 16, 2020

Officers in Chicago rely on their dispatchers while serving and protecting this city. For #ChicagoPolice officers working in @ChicagoCAPS10 & @ChicagoCAPS11, Lupe Lopez was a voice of security and reassurance. Our heartfelt condolences are with Lupe's family & friends. https://t.co/MmENRiiawM — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 16, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dispatcher at Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications has died from COVID-19.For more than 33 years, Guadalupe "Lupe" Lopez was a beloved employeeHis family said they are stunned by the loss.OEMC tweeted the news Monday and said, "Lupe was not only a beloved employee of the OEMC family for over 33 years, but also a wonderful friend to many, including many at the@Chicago_Police. He will be deeply missed."The Chicago Police department also extended its condolences to Lopez's family.They tweeted, in part, "Lupe Lopez was a voice of security and reassurance. Our heartfelt condolences are with Lupe's family & friends."