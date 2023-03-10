Guinness beer brewery, taproom, restaurant coming to Chicago this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Guinness officially confirmed it's been brewing plans for a Chicago brewery and taproom.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery will be opening at 901 W. Kinzie Street, the site of a former railroad depot, in the city's Fulton Market neighborhood this summer.

The 15,000-square-foot space will include a taproom and restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, as well as Guinness' first bakery. Menu items are said to include fresh-baked brown bread and Guinness beef stew, as well as their take on a Chicago Italian beef sandwich.

The taproom will offer more than a dozen rotating Guinness beers, including a variety of experimental brews unique to Chicago. However, the original Guinness Draught Stout and other Guinness beers will continue to be imported from their Dublin brewery.

Guinness adds that it plans to give back by working with the Greater Chicago Food Depository on ways to support the community with bread from their bakery.

An opening date has not yet been announced. The company said it expects the brewery will be hiring for 75 positions to support taproom operations.