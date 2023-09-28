Guinness Open Gate Brewery opening in Chicago's West Loop Thursday

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery and taproom opens in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The long-awaited Guinness brewery opens its doors in Chicago's West Loop Thursday.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery at 901 West Kinzie Street features Dublin-brewed classics and exclusive Chicago-brewed beers, including an initial lineup of Corn Maize Cream Ale, Kinzie Street Pale Ale and a Mango Chile Ale.

It's the second brewery the company has opened in the U.S., along with a location in Baltimore.

The 15,000 square-foot building will hold a brewery, taproom, restaurant and bakery. The bakery will be open every morning while the restaurant and taproom will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Guinness adds that it plans to give back by working with the Greater Chicago Food Depository on ways to support the community with bread from their bakery.