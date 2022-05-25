gun laws

Gov Abbott slams Chicago gun laws, calling them 'not a real solution'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott slammed gun laws across the country, including in Chicago, calling them "not a real solution."

During a press conference Wednesday following the tragic school shooting that killed at least 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the governor was asked about his stance on gun laws.

"I hate to say this, but there are more people shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas. And we need to realize that people who think that, well maybe if we just implement tougher gun laws, its gonna solve it," Abbott said. "Chicago and LA and New York disprove that thesis. And so, if you're looking for a real solution, Chicago teaches that what you're talking about is not a real solution. Our job is to come up with real solutions that we can implement."
